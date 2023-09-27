Tranquill recorded eight tackles (four solo), including a half-sack, in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Bears.

Tranquill saw an increase in his usage on the defense in Week 3, playing 82 percent of the defensive snaps. The linebacker stepped into a larger role with Nick Bolton (ankle) was unavailable and he could operate in a similar role again in Week 4 versus the Jets if Bolton can't go again.