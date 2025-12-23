Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Double-digit tackles in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tranquill recorded 10 tackles (two solo) and one forced fumble in Sunday's loss to the Titans.
After failing to reach double-digit tackles in any of his first 12 starts of the season, Tranquill has double-digit stops in three consecutive contests. On the season, Tranquill has logged 89 tackles (45 solo), including 2.0 sacks, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 15 starts.
More News
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Season-high 14 tackles in loss•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Notches 10 tackles in loss•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Quiet performance in Week 5•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Logs seven tackles in win•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Tallies five stops in Week 3•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Upgrades to full practice Thursday•