Tranquill recorded 10 tackles (two solo) and one forced fumble in Sunday's loss to the Titans.

After failing to reach double-digit tackles in any of his first 12 starts of the season, Tranquill has double-digit stops in three consecutive contests. On the season, Tranquill has logged 89 tackles (45 solo), including 2.0 sacks, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 15 starts.