Tranquill recorded 103 tackles (55 solo) including 2.0 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 17 games with Kansas City in 2025.

Tranquill was once again a steadying presence at linebacker next to Nick Bolton this season, and thanks to a higher defensive snap count (881) than last year (760), he was able to tally 100-plus tackles for the first time since 2022 with the Chargers. With that said, his per-snap tackle production was slightly down from 2024, and he was sometimes viewed as a liability in coverage. He will turn 31 in August, but he still figures to play a significant role in the Chiefs' front seven in 2026.