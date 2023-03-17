Tranquill is expected to sign a one-year, $5 million deal with the Chiefs on Friday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.

Per Shultz, Tranquill had a long list of suitors but decided to join the reigning Super Bowl champions on a team-friendly deal. The 2019 fourth-round pick supplanted Kenneth Murray for a starting spot with the Chargers last year and posted career highs in tackles (144) and sacks (five). It'll be hard to match that type of production playing alongside Willie Gay, Nick Bolton and Leo Chenal, but Tranquill should still garner a sizable role in Kansas City's linebacker corps.