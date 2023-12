Tranquill (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Tranquill was ruled out for Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bills after sustaining a concussion in Week 13 against the Packers. His full participation Wednesday indicates that he is on the right track to return for Week 15 against the Patriots. Tranquill has 73 tackles (51 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 12 games this season.