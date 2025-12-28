Tranquill finished Thursday's 20-13 loss to the Broncos iht nine tackles (seven solo).

Tranquill finished Thursday's loss as the Chiefs' third-leading tackler behind Nick Bolton (12) and Chamarri Conner (10). It snapped Tranquill's double-digit tackle streak at three games, at at 98 combined tackles through 16 regular-season games, the seventh-year pro is on the cusp of cracking the tackling century mark for the second time in his NFL career. Week 18 against the Raiders on Sunday, Jan. 4 is Tranquill's last opportunity to reach that milestone.