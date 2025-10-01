default-cbs-image
Tranquill recorded seven tackles (four solo) and one fumble recovery in the Chiefs' win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Tranquill's seven stops marked a new season-high for the veteran linebacker, and he's now up to 24 tackles (13 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two QB hits and one fumble recovery on 84 percent of the Chiefs' defensive snaps through four contests.

