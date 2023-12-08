Tranquill (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The 28-year-old linebacker suffered a concussion during the Chiefs' Week 13 loss to the Packers, so it's no surprise that he's been ruled out ahead of Sunday's affair. With Tranquill missing time, expect Leo Chenal and Jack Cochrane to see increased work in Kansas City's linebacker corps.