Tranquill compiled 10 total tackles (four solo) in Sunday night's 20-10 loss to Houston.

Tranquill was able to cross the double-digit threshold in takedowns for the first time this season, finishing second to Nick Bolton (12) on the team in stops versus the Texans. The linebacker has now registered 65 total tackles (35 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed and a fumble recovery over 13 contests this year.