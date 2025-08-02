Tranquill did not participate in Saturday's training camp practice due to a back injury, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Tranquill appeared to strain his back during team drills Friday. The severity of the injury isn't clear, but the Chiefs could play it conservatively by keeping Tranquill out of practices this week and have him sidelined for the team's preseason opener against the Cardinals on Aug. 9. His absence would open the door for Jack Cochrane and Brandon George to get more reps at linebacker with the first-team defense alongside Nick Bolton and Leo Chenal.