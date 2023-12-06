Tranquill remains in concussion protocols Wednesday and will not practice.
Tranquill suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Packers and is still working through the league's five-step process to gain clearance to play. He'll likely need to get back on the field and ultimately log a full practice Thursday or Friday to have a chance to play against the Bills in Week 14.
More News
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Suffers concussion on SNF•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Tallies sack in third straight game•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Tallies nine tackles in win•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Leads team in tackles•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Compiles eight tackles in win•