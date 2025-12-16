Tranquill recorded 14 tackles (eight solo) in Kansas City's loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Tranquill's 14 tackles marked a new season-high and his most since Week 10 of the 2022 campaign. The 30-year-old veteran linebacker has started all 14 games this season, producing 79 tackles (43 solo), including 2.0 sacks, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery on 86 percent of the Chiefs' defensive snaps.