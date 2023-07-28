Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday that Tranquill left practice early with a strained neck, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

The severity of the injury is unclear, though Tranquill left practice on a cart along with tight end Jody Fortson as a precautionary measure. Tranquill signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Chiefs in March after spending the last four seasons with the Chargers. He recorded career highs in 2022 in tackles (146) and sacks (five) while playing in all 17 games.