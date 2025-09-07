Tranquill registered five tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks, in a loss to the Chargers on Friday.

Tranquill started off the season in fine form, taking down Justin Herbert twice in the second half. He also briefly left the game after getting shaken up in the third quarter but was able to return without missing much time. Tranquill's 2.0 sacks Friday matched the amount he recorded over all 16 of the regular-season contests he participated in last year.