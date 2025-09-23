Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Tallies five stops in Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tranquill recorded five tackles (one solo) against the Giants in a 22-9 victory Sunday.
Tranquill's tackle total tied for fourth-most on KC. The veteran linebacker has been very consistent through three games, recording five stops in two contests and six in the other. Tranquill notched 2.0 sacks in Week 1 against his former team, the Chargers, but hasn't picked up a sack since.
More News
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Upgrades to full practice Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Managing knee issue•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Takes down QB twice Week 1•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Logs full practice•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Nursing back injury•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Logs 94 tackles in 2024•