Tranquill recorded five tackles (one solo) against the Giants in a 22-9 victory Sunday.

Tranquill's tackle total tied for fourth-most on KC. The veteran linebacker has been very consistent through three games, recording five stops in two contests and six in the other. Tranquill notched 2.0 sacks in Week 1 against his former team, the Chargers, but hasn't picked up a sack since.