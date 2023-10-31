Tranquill notched 11 tackles (seven solo), one sack and one forced fumble during Sunday's 24-9 loss to Denver.
Tranquill has cemented himself as a legitimate pillar of Kansas City's defense, once again leading the team in tackles. His sack came while matched up against a scrambling Russell Wilson on fourth-and-short, as he managed to stop the quarterback short of the first down line. The Chiefs will need Tranquill to keep up his production Week 9 versus Miami.
More News
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Tallies nine tackles in win•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Leads team in tackles•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Compiles eight tackles in win•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Back to practice•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Strains neck in practice•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Expected to sign with KC•