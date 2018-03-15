Chiefs' Dustin Colquitt: Re-signs with Chiefs
Colquitt signed a three-year, $9 million contract with the Chiefs on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Colquitt has been the punter in Kansas City ever since the team drafted him in the third-round of the 2005 draft. His deal keeps him with the team through the 2020 season.
