Chiefs' Elijah Marks: Signs with Chiefs

Marks has signed a contract with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, the Kansas City Star reports.

Marks hauled in 71 passes for 1,170 yards and six touchdowns over 10 games as a senior at Northern Arizona and will throw his name into the hat of a wide receiver group that possesses only two standout names atop the depth chart. Still, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound wideout would likely need a major showing during training camp to warrant a 53-man roster spot.