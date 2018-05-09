Chiefs' Elijah Marks: Signs with Kansas City

Marks has signed a contract Saturday with the Chiefs, Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Marks hauled in 71 passes for 1,170 yards and six touchdowns over 10 games as a senior at Northern Arizona. With perhaps three or four spots in the Kansas City receiving group up for grabs beyond Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, Marks could earn a spot on the 53-man roster if he delivers a standout performance during training camp.