The Chiefs are in line to sign Mitchell (hamstring) to a one-year contract worth up to $3.5 million, Tommy Call III of USA Today reports.

Mitchell missed his entire 2024 campaign with San Francisco after undergoing hamstring surgery last August, but he projects to be ready for the start of offseason activities with his new club. Across four years with the 49ers, the oft-injured Mitchell only managed to suit up for 27 of a possible 68 regular-season games, but he now finds an intriguing landing spot with a solid potential ceiling, should he manage to stay healthy and put his trademark speed to use. Kareem Hunt is a pending unrestricted free agent for the Chiefs, but Isiah Pacheco has one year remaining on his rookie deal, leaving Mitchell in likely position to handle a depth role.