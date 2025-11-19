Mitchell failed to secure his lone target in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Broncos.

Mitchell appeared in his first game of the season Sunday, operating as the No. 3 running back behind Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith while Isiah Pacheco (knee) was inactive for the contest. The veteran played just seven of the Chiefs' 70 offensive snaps, while Hunt and Smith handled 56 and 12 snaps, respectively. Mitchell remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Colts.