Demercado rushed nine time for 37 yards and caught his only target for 15 yards Friday in a 9-9 exhibition tie with the Seahawks.

Demercado is battling with rookie Emmett Johnson and sophomore Brashard Smith for Kansas City's backup RB role behind Kenneth Walker (ankle). Johnson got the start Friday and impressed with seven rushes for 39 yards and two catches on two targets for 15 yards, while Smith also played well, carrying 16 times for 72 yards and returning one kickoff for 57 yards. Demercado did fine in logging 4.1 YPC, but it remains to be seen who will be named the No. 2 ball carrier heading into the regular season. Johnson (26-123-1) and Smith (30-130-0) both put up better stats on the ground during the exhibition slate than Demercado (17-64-0), but the latter has the most experience among the trio and has averaged an impressive 6.5 YPC over 126 career regular-season totes while showing the ability to catch passes as well, so he could have the upper hand in the competition.