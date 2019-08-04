Chiefs' Emmanuel Ogbah: Dealing with olique injury

Ogbah was forced to leave practice early Sunday while dealing with an oblique injury, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

It's unclear how Ogbah picked up the injury, but it's apparently serious enough to force him to leave practice. The Oklahoma State product was shipped to Kansas City this offseason from the Browns, where he racked up 122 tackles and 12.5 sacks in three seasons with the team. Ogbah is expected to have a solidified role in new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's defense, so it's likely the team will be cautious when dealing with the 25-year-old's health.