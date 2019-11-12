Play

Ogbah will undergo season-ending surgery on his torn pectoral muscle this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Chiefs' fears were brought to light Monday, after an MRI confirmed Ogbah suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday's game against Tennessee. The Oklahoma State product is set to become a free agent this offseason and is expected to make a full recovery. Ogbah finishes with one of his best campaigns of his career, making 32 tackles (23 solo) and 5.5 sacks in 10 games. His injury opens the door for more snaps for Alex Okafor (ankle) and Tanoh Kpassagnon.

