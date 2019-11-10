Play

Ogbah was forced out of Sunday's game against the Titans with a chest injury, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

The injuries continue to stack up on the Chiefs' defensive front, as Alex Okafor (ankle) is already inactive. With Ogbah on the sidelines, Frank Clark and Tanoh Kpassagnon are the only healthy defensive ends left.

