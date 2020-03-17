Play

Ogbah (pectoral) is signing a two-year, $15 million contract with the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ogbah become the latest piece for Miami's defensive overhaul, joining CB Byron Jones, LB/DE Kyle Van Noy and DE Shaq Lawson. The 26-year-old defensive end is recovering from a pectoral tear that sent him to IR in November, but prior to the injury he was well on his way to a career season in his first year with the Chiefs -- 32 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 11 QB hits in 10 games. Ogbah previously spent three seasons in Cleveland, where he averaged 40.7 tackles, 4.2 sacks and 9.7 QB hits in 13.3 games per year. His 70.1 PFF grade in 2019 was easily a career high.

