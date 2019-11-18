Chiefs' Emmanuel Ogbah: Moves to IR
Ogbah (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.
The 26-year-old was already declared out for the season after tearing his right pectoral muscle last week against the Titans, so the move is simply procedural. Ogbah underwent surgery to address the injury. Gehrig Dieter was promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
