Chiefs' Emmanuel Ogbah: Notches sack in Chiefs debut

Ogbah recorded three tackles (two solo) and one sack during Sunday's 40-26 win over the Jaguars.

Ogbah was effective in Sunday's season opener, serving as a rotational pass rusher and compliment to Alex Okafor and Frank Clark. The 25-year-old should be locked into a similar role going forward, making him a sack-dependent fantasy option in most IDP formats.

