Ogbah recorded four tackles (three solo) and one sack during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Packers.

Ogbah has now logged 4.5 sacks across eight games. The 25-year-old played an increased role on defense Sunday with Frank Clark (neck) sidelined. If Clark is unable to suit up Week 9 against the Vikings, Ogbah will likely draw another start at defensive end.