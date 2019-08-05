Chiefs' Emmanuel Ogbah: Returns to action

Ogbah (oblique) is participating at Monday's practice, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Ogbah left Sunday's practice early due to the oblique injury, but his quick return to the practice field indicates it was a minor issue. The 25-year-old should be available for Saturday's preseason opener against the Bengals, assuming he avoids a setback.

