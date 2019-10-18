Chiefs' Emmanuel Ogbah: Returns to sack column
Ogbah had three solo tackles, a sack and two passes defensed in Thursday's 30-6 win over the Broncos.
The 25-year-old played 43 of 67 defensive snaps and continues to see a relatively consistent workload behind starting DEs Frank Clark and Alex Okafor. Ogbah has 24 tackles (17 solo), 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble through seven games.
