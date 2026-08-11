Chiefs' Emmanuel Ogbah: Reunites with Kansas City

Ogbah signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ogbah was part of the Chiefs' roster in 2019 and contributed to the team's run to Super Bowl LIV. He has 10 NFL seasons under his belt and appeared in 13 regular-season games for the Jaguars in 2025, when he logged 15 tackles (six solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one pass defense. Ashton Gillotte (hamstring) has been sidelined for the past two weeks of training camp, so Ogbah will have the opportunity to compete for a rotational role at defensive end behind starters George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah.