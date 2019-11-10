Coach Andy Reid said Ogbah tore his right pectoral muscle during Sunday's 35-32 loss to the Titans, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Although it hasn't been officially confirmed, Ogbah appears to have a season-ending injury. If that's the case, he'll finish the season with 29 tackles (20 solo), 4.5 sacks and three pass breakups over 10 games. The Chiefs currently only have two healthy defensive ends in Frank Clark and Tanoh Kpassagnon, but Alex Okafor (ankle) could return for Week 11's matchup against the Chargers.