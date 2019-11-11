The Chiefs are waiting for the MRI results to confirm Ogbah tore his right pectoral muscle, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

If this injury is confirmed, Ogbah will be ruled out for the season. Houston's J.J. Watt suffered the same injury two weeks ago and is expected to be ready for the 2020 season, so the Chiefs hope Ogbah can receive a similar prognosis. Frank Clark, Tanoh Kpassagnon and Alex Okafor (ankle) are the team's remaining defensive ends. Ogbah tied his career high with 5.5 sacks through 10 games.