Johnson rushed 17 times for 72 yards and a touchdown and brought in all four targets for 24 yards in the Chiefs' 13-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday.

Making a third straight start in place of Kenneth Walker (groin), Johnson put together another useful all-around performance that included his third rushing touchdown of the season on a one-yard run early in the third quarter. Johnson also recorded at least four catches for the third consecutive game, and he's now accumulated 410 scrimmage yards and four total TDs over his three starts. Walker is likely to be back for next Thursday's Week 13 road showdown against the Rams, but Johnson is likely to retain a solid complementary role even when his star teammate is back on the field.