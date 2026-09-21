Coach Andy Reid said Monday that Johnson could carve out a bigger role on offense as the season goes along, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

"As it goes on, I think you get a nice balance between those two (Johnson and Kenneth Walker), and it keeps them even fresher as the season goes on," Reid said. Johnson handled just four touches on offense in Sunday night's overtime win against the Colts, but he turned them into 35 yards and has looked like a legitimate playmaker two weeks into the 2026 campaign. He's solidified himself as one of the premier fantasy bench stashes at running back behind Walker.