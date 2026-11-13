Coach Andy Reid noted that Johnson would take the bulk of the Chiefs' carries in the event that Kenneth Walker -- who didn't practice Friday due to groin tightness -- is forced to miss Sunday's game against the Falcons, Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star reports.

Added context regarding Walker's status will arrive via Friday's final injury report when the Chiefs assign their Week 10 injury designations. Chances are, Walker will be deemed questionable, but if he ends up sidelined this weekend, Johnson would provide those who roster Walker, or otherwise need RB help, with a viable pivot option.