Johnson rushed 23 times for 105 yards and a touchdown and brought in all four targets for 38 yards in the Chiefs' 34-7 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Making a second consecutive start in place of Kenneth Walker (groin), Johnson once again provided starter-quality production as both a runner and receiver. The rookie also added his second career TD on a three-yard run late in the first quarter, making it an all-around rewarding fantasy day. The Chiefs expect Walker to be ready to return for a Thanksgiving Night showdown against the Bills in four days, but even if that comes to pass, Johnson has likely earned himself a larger role for the stretch run with his performance the last two contests.