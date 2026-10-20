Johnson turned three carries into six yards and caught two of three targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 22-6 win over the Chargers. He also returned two kickoffs for 50 yards.

Johnson maintained his rotational role in the Chiefs' offense, with his 18 offensive snaps well behind Kenneth Walker's 45. Given Walker's tremendous start to the season, Johnson is one of the premier handcuff running backs in fantasy, and his scoring floor would rise significantly if the former ever missed time. The Chiefs will take their 5-0 record on the road for Week 7 against the Seahawks on Oct. 25.