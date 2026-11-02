Johnson carried the ball once for 15 yards and caught all five of his targets for 128 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Broncos. He also added 44 yards on his only kickoff return.

The rookie running back flashed his explosiveness on a 73-yard catch and run in the second quarter that produced Johnson's first career NFL touchdown. He came into Sunday with a 9-109-0 line on 11 targets through six games, and his six touches were firmly behind Kenneth Walker's 25, but Johnson's breakout performance can only encourage Andy Reid to find more ways to get the ball in his hands. Johnson will look to build on this effort in Week 9 against the Jets.