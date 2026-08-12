Chiefs' Emmett Johnson: Listed as RB3 on unofficial depth chart

Johnson was listed as the No. 3 RB on the Chiefs' unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's preseason opener, Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star reports.

While preseason depth charts can often be taken with a grain of salt, slotting behind starter Kenneth Walker does remain up for grabs, with Emari Demercado (listed second) and Brashard Smith (listed fourth) also in the mix. With that in mind, GM Brett Veach noted that "Smith, who was here last year...adds value as a dynamic speed element and his return game as a punt kick returner," while "Demercado is a veteran guy that has always been good in the pass protection game, and he's a reliable receiver." In reference to Johnson, who the team took in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Veach said, "he has more of a total skillset. He's just young. So I think once he figures out how to consistently throw his hat and hands in there on a consistent basis, I think we all know what he can do running the ball, and he's a really good route runner, too." With all that in mind, it's plausible that Demercado opens the season in a change-of-pace role, with Johnson perhaps next in line for early-down work if Walker misses time, while Smith provides both backfield depth and special teams utility.