Chiefs' Emmett Johnson: Logs 69 yards in preseason loss

Johnson turned 12 carries into 59 yards and caught all three of his targets for 10 yards during the Chiefs' 20-12 loss to the Rams in Saturday's preseason game.

Johnson led all running backs in both carries and rushing yards and finished second in receiving yards behind Brashard Smith (12). Johnson drew praise from head coach Andy Reid following Saturday's game, who noted that the rookie fifth-rounder "ran hard and aggressively...he's one of the positives coming out of this," per Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com. Johnson is currently listed as the Chiefs' RB3 ahead of Smith and behind Kenneth Walker and Emari Demercado, but more performances like Saturday's could push Johnson over the line for the backup role ahead of Demercado by the start of the regular season. The Chiefs' next preseason game takes place Saturday, Aug. 22 against the Buccaneers.