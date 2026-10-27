Johnson caught two of three passes for 17 yards and returned three kickoffs for 81 yards during Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Seahawks. He also added two tackles on special teams.

Johnson was held without a carry for the second time in three games, with lead back Kenneth Walker bottled up for 36 yards on 14 carries (2.6 YPC). Johnson has seen three carries or fewer in four of the first six games of the regular season and figures to be limited to a third-down role as a pass catcher unless Walker were to miss time. The Chiefs will stay on the road for a Week 8 divisional matchup against the Broncos on Nov. 1.