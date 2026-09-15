Johnson rushed eight times for 24 yards in the Chiefs' 31-10 win over the Broncos on Monday night. He added two catches for 44 yards on two targets.

The rookie won the RB2 job behind Kenneth Walker pretty convincingly during training camp and the preseason, and Johnson showed why against Denver, consistently making plays with the ball in his hands. Most of his work came late in the fourth quarter with the game out of hand, but it's evident Johnson is a premier bench stash in fantasy should something happen to Walker.