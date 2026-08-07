Chiefs' Emmett Johnson: Losing ground early on?

Jesse Newell of The Athletic indicates that so far in training camp practices Johnson has been fourth in the team's RB pecking order behind top option Kenneth Walker, as well as both Emari Demercado and Brashard Smith.

While Newell indicates that the Chiefs were thrilled to land Johnson in the fifth round of April's draft and suggests that the rookie's long-term prospects with the team remain unchanged, it looks like he may have some ground to make up ahead of Week 1. Things could of course change as the summer progresses and Johnson continues to develop, but for now his role behind Walker has yet to be determined, while the team's RB2 job remains up for grabs. The Chiefs' preseason opener is Aug. 15 against the Rams, with added context regarding backfield slotting presumably set to arrive via the release of the team's first unofficial depth chart prior to that contest.