With Kenneth Walker (groin) ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Bills, Johnson is once again set to lead the Chiefs' backfield.

The Chiefs are on a short week, so the team elected to err on the side of caution with Walker, setting the stage for Johnson to log his third straight start at RB for the team. The 2026 fifth-rounder thus remains an extremely viable Week 12 fantasy lineup option. In both of his previous turns in a starting capacity, Johnson has exceeded 100 rushing yards while adding 10 catches and three total TDs in that span.