Johnson rushed seven times for 39 yards and brought in both targets for 15 yards in the Chiefs' 9-9 preseason tie with the Seahawks on Friday.

The rookie fifth-round pick put together a strong finish to an encouraging preseason, one where he rushed 26 times for 123 yards and a touchdown and adding a 6-35-0 line on seven targets. Johnson's primary competition for a depth role, Brashard Smith, had a productive 16-carry, 72-yard effort in his own right Friday, so it remains to be seen where each will slot on the depth chart behind the top duo of Kenneth Walker (ankle) and Emari Demercado.