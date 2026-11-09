Johnson rushed six times for 34 yards and a touchdown and returned one kickoff for 29 yards in the Chiefs' 35-12 win over the Jets on Sunday.

The Chiefs held a 28-12 lead by the end of three quarters, which provided the opportunity for head coach Andy Reid to give Kenneth Walker, who scored three total touchdowns, some down time in the latter portion of the contest. Johnson took advantage of his opportunities, recording a six-yard touchdown run with 3:35 remaining in the contest. The rookie fifth-round pick's yardage total was a new career high, while his carry tally was his highest since Week 3. Johnson will remain in a modest No. 2 role for a Week 10 road matchup against the Falcons next Sunday.