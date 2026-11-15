Johnson rushed 22 times for 101 yards and brought in six of seven targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 35-13 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Drawing his first career start due to Kenneth Walker (groin) being sidelined, Johnson put on a pretty convincing impression of his star teammate. Not only did Johnson just get himself over the century mark in rushing yards, but he finished as the team leader in receptions and targets while checking in as the runner-up in receiving yards. Johnson struck from 12 and six yards out for his two receiving TDs as well, underscoring his considerable versatility. If Walker is unable to garner active status for next Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Cardinals, the Chiefs' ground attack will remain in good hands with Johnson.