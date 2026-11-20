With Kenneth Walker (groin) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Johnson is in line to handle workhorse duties for the second straight week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

There was no sense in pushing Walker to play against a Cardinals team that is injury-ruined and likely to be blown out at Arrowhead. Johnson will get another crack at RB1 duties after he dismantled Atlanta's defense for 171 total yards and two touchdowns on 28 touches last Sunday. He's a top-five fantasy RB1 play.